He Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump He said that if he is elected president in November he will ensure that American women can access in vitro fertilization treatments (IVF).

However, he did not give further details on how he would implement such a policy. According to the report, Trump is reportedly making these statements after the Democratic Party attacks his bloc on IVFdue to the restrictions on abortion rights promoted by the Republican Party.

Regarding this, Trump said in the interview that for him “exceptions are very important” and He added that he believes abortion is acceptable in situations that merit it, such as when “the mother’s life” is at stake or it is a case of “incest or rape.”

Trump’s stance on controversial Florida abortion rule



During the interview with NBC and according to how he recovered News Channel 8, Trump said that he thinks that there are few six weeks of gestation maximum that women in Florida have to have an abortion legally and safely.

This initiative had been promoted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2024, but now does not have the support of the main figure of the Republican Party. In the interview Trump clearly stated that women should have more weeks to be able to have an abortion“I have told them that I want more weeks,” the candidate said.

The former president’s statements are related to the November elections, where Florida will not only vote for the next president, but will also have a say on the 4th Amendmentwhich, if approved, would allow abortions in the state up to weeks 23 and 24 of gestation.