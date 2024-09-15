A shooting took place on Sunday at Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, but the former president was not in any danger at any time, according to local police. In a statement, his campaign had warned of the incident and had limited itself to saying that the Republican candidate was “safe.”

The exact circumstances of the shooting or the intent of the incident are not yet known. “President Trump is safe following gunfire in his vicinity,” said the candidate’s spokesman, Steven Cheung. “There are no further details at this time.”

The Secret Service is investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. (8 p.m. CET). The shots were fired outside the fence surrounding the golf course, two sources told Reuters.

Sheriff’s vehicles at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Stephanie Matat (AP)

A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooting had occurred “on the grounds” of Trump International Golf in West Palm Beach while the Republican candidate was there. She added that a “person of interest” had been arrested, although “his intentions are unknown at this time.”

In a message on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, the candidate’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said that an AK-47 rifle had been found in some bushes and a suspect had been arrested.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The White House has been alerted to the incident. “The president [Joe Biden] and the vice president [Kamala Harris] “have been informed of this incident at Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing golf. They are relieved to know that he is safe. His team will keep them informed as necessary,” the presidential office said in a statement.

The former US president was shot in the ear by a lone gunman while addressing a rally in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, in an attack that killed one election-goer. It was the first attack on a sitting president or an election candidate in more than four decades.