After just over five weeks of Attempted murder at a rally in Pennsylvaniathe former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump He again participated in an open-air event with extreme protective measures, surrounded by bulletproof glass and trucks covering strategic points.

In front of a few thousand people, at an event reserved for Republican voters, The former president took the stage with bulletproof protective glass in front of and behind him.in an operation that included mobile storage units and Large trucks to cover strategic points from which snipers outside the immediate security perimeter could reach him, the media reported. CBS News.

The extreme security measures have their roots in the attempted assassination of the Republican candidate more than five weeks ago in Pennsylvania, which led to the resignation of the director of the Secret Service. This time, Security agency members brought anti-sniper equipmentsurveillance drone units, counter-drone technology and advanced counter-surveillance equipment.

Last week, Secret Service teams canvassed the area to ensure security and plan their strategy. According to law enforcement officials, The practice of bulletproof glass is reserved for sitting presidentsbut because of the attempted attack They made an exception for the former president.

Trump’s campaign ahead of the elections

With just over two months to go until the US election, The Republican candidate will continue to hold outdoor events with protective glass bulletproof. Despite extreme security measures, Trump did not mention the assassination attempt nowhere in his speech, which focused on Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Convention.

Trump addressed his supporters in this way after the assassination attempt. Photo:Reuters

For their part, many of the participants in the event They alluded to the attempted murder with clothing on which images could be seen of the historic moment when Trump raises his fist with his bloody ear.