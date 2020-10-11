US President Donald Trump appeared to the public for the first time after he returned from the hospital for treatment of a corona virus infection. Trump thanked the people and told them that they were feeling well now. The President stayed in the hospital for 3 days, after which he was discharged.Standing in the balcony of the White House, Trump addressed a crowd of hundreds. During this, he appeared without a mask. He said, ‘I’m feeling great. I want to thank all of you for your prayers. ‘ Trump is busy campaigning for the upcoming election. He has to rally in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Appealing to the supporters, Trump said, “We are going to defeat this China virus.” During this time, Trump told that he was tested again and will be done further. He clarified that there was no difficulty in breathing or feeling very weak. Followers of social distancing were not seen among the supporters present at the event.

Second presidential debate canceled between Trump and Biden on October 15

The second presidential debate to be held on October 15 in the US before the presidential election has been canceled. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has decided to cancel a virtual debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Now the third debate will be held on 22 October. Elections are due in the country on 3 November.