Former US President Donald Trump resigned this Thursday from his position at the Screen Actors Guild of Hollywood (SAG-AFTRA) after his board approved studying disciplinary measures against him for alleged incitement to violence during the assault on the Capitol.

“SAG-AFTRA today released the following statement regarding Donald J. Trump’s resignation from the union in response to disciplinary charges brought by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White: ‘Thank you'” , ironized from the union.

Earlier, in a poisoned crossing, Trump had assured that he did not mind being expelled from the organization to which he belonged since 1989, since she “had never done anything for him” and asked for his immediate discharge.

“Your organization has done little for its members and nothing for me, apart from collecting fees and promote anti-American policies and ideas“Trump said.

A weeks ago, the SAG-AFTRA board approved by a large majority to study disciplinary measures against Trump, which contemplated the fulminating expulsion for the series of allegations about electoral fraud without evidence and his alleged incitement to violence that led to the assault on Congress of the United States on January 6, when legislators certified the victory of Joe Biden.

THE ironic statement from the Hollywood Actors Guild. Photo captures Twitter.

SAG-AFTRA, the largest trade union organization in the entertainment world, represents more than 100,000 film and television professionals. It also integrates comedians, presenters, journalists and artists from different disciplines.

“His reckless disinformation campaign was intended to discredit and ultimately threaten the safety of journalists, many of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA, “the organization explained.

Trump recalled being “very proud” of his work on three films: “Home Alone 2 “,” Zoolander ” Y “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”. In all of them he had cameos of a few seconds.

According to the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter, Trump had a pension plan associated with the union and still received “royalties” for the broadcast of the formats in which he had cameos.

Trump made several cameos in movies and series, including “My Poor Little Angel 2.”

A few days ago, controversy broke out over Twitter’s decision to permanently cancel Trump’s account, citing risks of “more incitement to violence” after the insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Twitter had long given Trump and other world leaders broad exceptions to its rules, which prohibit personal attacks, hate speech and other behavior.

The video hosting platform YouTube also suspended Trump indefinitely, while his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, will no longer be able to make money from his recordings.

On January 10, after the attack on the Capitol, the social networks TikTok and even the Parler application, the most used by extremist groups in the United States, and the Amazon platform joined the efforts of Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook to block the outgoing president’s allegations of electoral fraud and the threats and violent messages from his supporters.

Source: EFE.