After his televised inauguration, Donald Trump has become the 47th president of the United States and, on the first day of his return to the White House, he has carried out several dismissals of people appointed by Joe Biden, including the Spanish chef José Andrés .

“My Office of Presidential Personnel is actively in the process of identifying and removing more than a thousand presidential appointees from the previous administration who are not aligned with our vision of Make America Great Again (Make America Great Again),” he wrote this Tuesday on Truth Social, a social network launched by his own company.

The Republican clarified that his publication was an official dismissal notice for four people: Jose Andresof the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Mark Milleyof the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hookfrom the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottomsof the Presidential Export Council”

“You’re fired!” Donald Trump finally exclaimed, warning that many more dismissals would come “soon.”

News in development…