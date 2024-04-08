The right to abortion should be left to the decision of each state government in the United States, Republican candidate Donald Trump said this Monday, while rejected a law that prohibits this practice at the federal level.

“My opinion is that now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation or maybe both. What they decide should be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state,” said the man who will most certainly be the Republican presidential candidate in a video posted on his Truth social network.

(In development. Expansion soon).