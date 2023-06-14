Donald Trump indicted in Miami for violating national security rules. The accusation: “We have a corrupt country”

Donald Trump, former president of the United States of America, declared himself “not guilty of all the crimes charged against him“. Through his lawyers he therefore reaffirmed his innocence. It should be remembered that the charges from the federal court of Miami, Floridawhere the former US president presented himself, are 37.

Thirty-one are linked to having taken away from the White House documents that were to be delivered to the National Archives, the State Archives; five concern the attempt to obstruct justice and withhold “confidential” documents and two are related to false statements made to the FBI by Trump himself and his aide, Walt Nauta. “We have a runaway government” And “we have a country that is corrupt“said Trump after exiting federal court. Trump stopped at a Cuban restaurant, on the way to his resort, and waved to his supporters, engaging with them. At one point they sang “happy birthday to you”, given that the former president will turn 77 tomorrow.

