Once again, Donald Trump wants to play by his own rules. The president of the United States announced this Thursday that he considers it a sovereign “waste of time” to participate in a virtual debate against his rival Joe Biden and that therefore he will not attend the meeting next Thursday, October 15. All logic would imply that the president should be convalescing in the White House due to the coronavirus disease he suffers. And yet Trump has launched an ordeal to the Presidential Debate Committee, communicating his withdrawal in what would be the second debate and warning that he will use that time on something more useful: an event with his followers.

The president insists that he is not infected and even assures that when he was, it was like “a blessing from God.” This was expressed last Wednesday in a five-minute video that he made public through Twitter. Euphoric, gesturing as he usually does with his hands, the president declared: “I feel great. I feel like perfect ”.

Based on his own diagnosis and without any official medical information from the White House that contradicts him, Trump has decided to break the campaign rules and ignore the Presidential Debate Committee -which is the body that has dictated that the second debate be virtual-. Not only does Trump believe that a debate like this is not up to him, but he goes further and sees foul play since, in his opinion, what the Commission is trying to do is “protect” the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

“It is not acceptable” for my campaign, the president concluded during an interview with Fox’s economic channel. “That is not a debate. Sitting behind a computer and debating is ridiculous. ” The commission explained its decision in its quest to “protect the health and safety of all those involved”, in a country badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic that has left more than 210,000 dead. Both candidates also have a high-risk age, Trump 74 and Biden 77.

“To begin with, I think I’m better,” said the president in a telephone conversation with the Fox network, in which he assured that he would love to have “an electoral rally” tonight. [por este jueves]. Full of arrogance, Trump claimed that he had already done one, because he is better, in his own words, “than 20 years ago,” said the president, who lags far behind in the polls compared to his Democratic rival, less than one month for the elections on November 3. “I don’t think I am contagious at all,” the president insisted. “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen,” Trump concluded.

The campaign of the former Democratic vice president had already been concerned about the safety (in health terms) of the debate because it would take place less than two weeks after Trump tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Walter Reed Military Hospital, after he had significant drops in their oxygen levels and an aggressive experimental treatment will begin with Regeneron, the pharmaceutical company that owns the treatment with monoclonal antibodies that the president has received and that this Thursday requested the US drug regulator (FDA) for emergency authorization to make their therapy available to the entire population. Biden assured that he would participate in the debate following the health security recommendations issued by the organizers, listening to the opinion of health experts.

With an insulting tone similar to that used by the president, Trump’s campaign director, Bill Stepien, also positive for coronavirus, declared through a statement that “the creatures of the swamp of the Presidential Debate Commission hurry to to stand up for Joe Biden by unilaterally canceling the face-to-face debate is pathetic. ” Stepien has assured that Trump will give “negative” in multiple coronavirus tests before the debate. “We will disdain this sad excuse to rescue Joe Biden and we will have a rally,” he said. Biden in turn assures that he will lend himself to a debate without an opponent and that he will dedicate himself to answering the questions that are asked, since the format is for a meeting with the public, although virtual.

Biden “is looking forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan to unite the country and rebuild it in the face of Donald Trump’s failed leadership in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the economy he inherited in good health in the worst recession since the Great Depression. ”, Has assured the campaign of the democrat.

Ordago to the legitimacy of the Committee of Debates

Trump’s defiant stance is a complete blow to the legitimacy of the commission that regulates presidential debates since it was founded in 1987. There is no law that says that presidents should debate, only tradition and the norms established with practice to over the years they have been leading the way. Like so many other political institutions in the last four years, the council of the Commission for Presidential Debates must now maintain an unwanted pulse with the president of the nation.

According to Frank Fahrenkopf, co-founder of the Debate Commission and representative of the Republican Party on that committee, interviewed by Politico, it is not a mandatory requirement that a candidate must participate in a presidential debate. Fahrenkopf cites President Jimmy Carter and his refusal to be part of what would have been a first debate forum in the 1980 elections. For now, everything indicates that Trump will once again make history for his extravagances and will volatize everything written so far about presidential debates.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States