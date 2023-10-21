Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump violates a judicial gag order and has to pay a fine. The ex-president is also threatened with the next trial.

New York – New trouble for Donald Trump. Because the former US president cannot stop insulting dignitaries and authorities in the US, he now has to pay a fine. On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $5,000. The ex-president had previously insulted court employees on his social media platform Truth Social.

In a written decision, Engoron said he was “well past the stage of a warning.” Nevertheless, the rich man initially decided to only impose a fine because Trump’s lawyer assured that his client had only sent the post by mistake. This was reported by the AP news agency. At the same time, Engoron threatened the former head of state USA to impose a prison sentence the next time the news blackout is violated.

Donald Trump is silenced but cannot hold back

Trump was hit with a news blackout earlier this month after claiming that one of Richter’s employees was actually the “girlfriend” of Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate majority leader and a favorite enemy of the former president. According to a report by the news portal The Messenger, there was a heated exchange between Trump and the judge in the courtroom in New York. The judge reportedly asked Trump why he should not face “serious sanctions,” including fines or “possibly prison.” Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise insisted the failure was an accident.

While negotiations are still ongoing in New York, Trump is threatened with new legal trouble elsewhere. The trial for Trump’s alleged theft of secret documents from the White House is scheduled to begin in May 2023. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon announced this. The former president is accused of illegally storing secret documents after leaving the White House in January 2021. When the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, Trump is said to have hindered the investigators in their work.

Donald Trump suffers next setback in court

In another trial against Trump, another co-defendant has now pleaded guilty. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty Friday in an Atlanta court to conspiracy to file false documents. According to the media, after an agreement with the public prosecutor’s office, he also committed himself to testifying truthfully against his co-defendants. Just a day earlier, Trump supporter Sidney Powell had pleaded guilty in the trial and also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

For Trump, the guilty pleas are a significant legal setback, and for the public prosecutor’s office they are a great success. According to US media, the court sentenced Chesebro to a suspended prison sentence of several years – a fine and community service are also due. Chesebro is the third person to make a deal with prosecutors in the case to avoid a trial and possible prison time. The Washington Post calls him the “legal architect” of the plan to overturn the election results in Georgia in favor of Trump.

Donald Trump wants to be at the next one US election 2024 run for the Republicans again. Whether the party wants him for the duel against the incumbent Joe Biden nominated, not yet decided. But his lead over all other candidates is already huge. (dil/dpa)