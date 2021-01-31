Donald Trump threatens impeachment – and with it the end of his comeback plans. Shortly before the start of the proceedings, there is a bad news for him.

Donald Trump * has not been US President since January 20.

Trump still feels the aftermath of his term in office: an impeachment process will start in mid-February.

At least in theory, this could cost him his plans for a comeback. Apparently, Trump threatens a false start in the process.

Washington – For Donald Trump is still about (almost) everything in February. The Impeachment proceedings starts against the ex-president – and could republican at least theoretically cost the chance of a comeback on the big political stage. But Trump is threatened with a false start: Apparently, shortly before the start of the proceedings, his defenders got lost.

All five proposed lawyers have jumped, the CNN reported on Sunday. The reason sounds explosive, but not exactly surprising: It is supposed to be about Differences in defense strategy. Trump had demanded that the legal advisers continue to do so unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud concentrate – instead of questioning the legality of impeachment proceedings against an already resigned president, as the lawyers suggested.

Trump in trouble before impeachment proceedings: all five defense lawyers dropped out?

Even during Trump’s fight against that US election result several lawyers and experts had left the team of the then-incumbent president; allegedly also because of doubts about the strategy given by the White House. But it gets even more colorful: According to the news channel, the five are lawyers So far neither has been paid, nor have letters of intent been signed.

Time is of the essence for Trump. The Procedure in the Senate should in the start second week of February. Before that, first written statements by the accused and the prosecutor are from the House of Representatives intended. A lot of preparation should be required for this.

In fact, it is also controversial among lawyers whether a Impeachment proceedings against an ex-president * is constitutional. The corresponding constitutional article explicitly states Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Government Officialsagainst which such proceedings can be directed. However, the Congressional Science Service (CRS) writes: “It appears that most of the scholars who have studied the issue have concluded that Congress has the power to extend the impeachment process to government officials who are no longer in the Are office. “

Trump 2024? Impeachment could torpedo comeback plans – lawyers disagree over legality

The House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, decided to initiate impeachment proceedings for “incitement to riot” on January 13th. The background was that Storming the Capitol by Trump supporters a week earlier.

The Democrats demand one after Trump is convicted Lifelong suspension of office at federal level for the ex-president. This would rule out a possible candidacy for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. The two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is necessary for a conviction, is not emerging. Last Tuesday, 45 of the 50 Republicans in the chamber had supported a motion that called the process unconstitutional because Trump had already left office.

For the time being, it remains unclear whether Trump can reach for the White House again – but the scenario is not unrealistic, as an expert recently said Munich Mercury* explained. Successor Joe Biden has meanwhile started a presumably extremely challenging term of office with a first small wave of edicts *.