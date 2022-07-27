Former US President Donald Trump reappeared in Washington on Tuesday, July 26, for the first time since leaving office. He vigorously repeated his false claims that he did win the 2020 election, sparking an insurrection on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, and leaving open the possibility of returning to the political scene in the 2024 presidential election. .

The idea of ​​his return was hinted at in a practically political speech, before hundreds of people in the conservative think tank ‘America First Policy Institute’, made up of sympathizers and former members of his Administration, with the aim of promoting ideas for the agenda for a possible second term.

“I ran for the first time and I won. Then I ran for the second time and it went much better. I had many millions more votes. Maybe we have to do it again,” he said, assuring that the current situation in the country, with levels of uncontrolled criminality, in his opinion, make it necessary for the Republicans to return to power.

During his speech, he did not recognize the victory of Joe Biden and remained in his position as the winner, perpetuating doubts dismissed by the Supreme Court and that on January 6, 2021 led his supporters to storm the Capitol when the electoral results were being certified. ; facts for which the former president is being investigated.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump, bottom, gather as demonstrators protest the former president’s appearance at the America First Policy Institute agenda summit, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. ©Patrick Semansky/AP

Federal and state election officials from both parties and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was rigged. The former president’s baseless fraud allegations were also roundly rejected by the courts, including Trump-appointed judges.

“If I renounce my beliefs, if I agree to stay silent and at home, it would be easy. The persecution of Donald Trump would stop immediately, but I can’t do it because I love our country and its people,” he said, insisting that he sacrifices himself for USA. “Doing it is an honor, because if I don’t do it, our nation is condemned to be another Venezuela or another Soviet Union. We are headed for that,” he concluded.

For Trump, the current situation in the US is devastating

He took the opportunity to send a broadside against the Biden Administration, as if he were already campaigning, focusing on issues of law and order and the decline, according to him, of the country and the increase in crime. He demanded, to recover the security that he considers lost, the imposition of the death penalty for drug traffickers, the reinforcement of the border or the increase in sentences for those who violate immigration laws.

“Our country is now a cesspool of crime. We have blood, death and suffering on a scale once unthinkable due to the Democratic Party’s effort to destroy and dismantle law enforcement across America,” he said, resurrecting dark rhetoric. which he successfully used in 2016.

Analysis: To hear former president Donald Trump talk about crime during his speech in Washington on Tuesday, you'd think he'd never been to the capital city before, Philip Bump writes.



Trump, for whom the United States “is going to hell,” had left the capital on January 20, 2021, hours before Biden took office. The Republican then went to his vacation residence Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, and was the first outgoing president not to attend the investiture of his successor.

While there are Republicans who question his supremacy in the party, the formal announcement of his eventual candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections is for others only a matter of time

Trump reappears while being investigated

His reappearance coincides with the new revelations of the Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives that investigates the assault on the Capitol and that Trump has been accused of deliberate passivity during the taking.

Trump took 187 minutes to act on the assault and remained silent as the violence raged in the US Legislative headquarters. The first round of interrogations by the Committee, which began a month ago, ended last Thursday, July 21, and will continue in September with new witnesses.

Trump’s appearance in the capital comes as his allies have urged him to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less about the 2020 election as he prepares to announce the 2024 White House campaign.

