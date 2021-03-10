Former President Donald Trump claimed that the country is being “destroyed” at the border between the United States and Mexico as it experiences an increase in migrants.

“Our country is being destroyed on the southern border, something terrible to see!” Trump said in a statement quoted by Fox News.

Praising his own border policies, Trump noted that closed “asylum fraud” and they paralyzed “the vicious smugglers, drug traffickers and human traffickers.”

The former president also affirmed that the construction of the border wall would be complete at this point. if the democrats hadn’t delayed the project.

The situation on the southern border has been in the eye of the storm as the number of children detained in federal facilities skyrocketed.

Since control of the White House passed to Joe Biden, there has been a increase in the number of immigrants that reach the border with Mexico. The situation is such that Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, for its acronym in English) Alejandro Mayorkas, asked agency volunteers to help with the crisis.

