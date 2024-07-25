This Wednesday, July 24, the president of United States, Joe Biden, gave his first national addressfrom the Oval Office, after announcing his withdrawal from re-election in the upcoming presidential elections, which generated reactions from candidate Donald Trump, who did not hesitate to express his thoughts on the president’s words.

Corrupt Joe Biden’s speech in the Oval Office was barely comprehensible, and sooo bad!

“The corrupt’s speech Joe Biden“in the Oval Office, it was barely comprehensible, and sooo bad!” Trump said on his social media account Truth.

In addition to referring to Biden, Trump mentioned in one of his posts Kamala Harristhe new Democratic presidential candidate: “A great shame for the United States,” she noted.

According to the presidential candidate, “there has never been a time like this.”

Trump criticizes Biden Photo:Truth: @realDonalTrump Share

Joe Biden ‘there is a time and a place for new voices’

There is also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices and yes, younger voices (…) and that time and place is now.

Although the American president renounced his candidacy, he expressed that “deserved a second term”.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for the future of America, everything, deserved a second term,” Joe Biden said.

He also acknowledged that he needed to give a new generation a chance: “There is also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices and yes, younger voices (…) and that time and place is now.”

Joe Biden giving his first speech after withdrawing from the presidential election. Photo:EFE Share

Denouncing hate and extremism, making it clear that there is no place in America for political violence, or any other kind of violence, period.

Biden did not hesitate to show his support for Harriswho has been campaigning hard since the US president announced his resignation from the presidential race.

“She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She has been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.“, were his words when referring to the vice president.

He also said that he will give his all over the next six months to continue “denouncing hate and extremism, making it clear that there is no place in the United States for political violence, or any other type of violence, period.”

*With information from EFE