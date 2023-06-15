Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Donald Trump faces impeachment again. This benefits his campaign, which collects seven million dollars in donations for his election campaign.

Palm Beach – Last week, the former US President donald trump charged again. Again it is about secret documents that he is said to have withheld. Because of the new court case, some radical Trump fans have even called for violence and civil war. But despite or precisely because of these accusations, he collects republican neat donations for his election campaign in the USA.

According to the international news agency Reuters Seven million dollars are said to have flowed into Trump’s campaign coffers since the indictment. This was announced by a spokesman for the former US President on Wednesday (June 14). The main reason for the support is that his die-hard supporters consider the new procedure to be politically motivated. Among other things, the government is changing Joe Biden behind.

Indictments bring Donald Trump millions of dollars for his campaign

The American Newspaper New York Times reports that while donations are substantial today at $7 million, those in March of this year were even higher. Trump was also indicted then and his campaign raised four million dollars within 24 hours. After two weeks it was even 15 million. However, the numbers can only be officially confirmed when Trump’s campaign team has to disclose them next month.

Also Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and Trump’s most dangerous competitor in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, has a bulging campaign coffers. So should be in this 85 million dollars. According to new polls, however, Trump is clearly ahead of his adversary. 43 percent see him as a new candidate and DeSantis only 22 percent. (Jacob from Sass)