Former President Donald Trump cast doubt on the authorship of the attacks of September 11, 2001on the course of a golf tournament financed by Saudi Arabia, at the gates of which relatives of victims and survivors of those attacks perpetrated mainly by Saudi citizens have been protesting.

‘No one has gotten to the bottom of 9/11’

Former US President

Wearing the red cap with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan,

Trump responded to a journalist who asked for a message for the victims of 9/11, who protested a few days ago and will do so again tomorrow to denounce the new LIV tournament, backed by money from the Saudi government..



“No one has gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, about the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, our country and the world.”comments the former president in a video on the golf circuit of his complex

Trump National Gold Club, located in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I have known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, they have been my friends for a long timethey’ve invested in a lot of American companies, they have large percentages of a lot of American companies, and quite frankly what they do for golf and golfers is fantastic.”

The videos of the statements, taken by sports media and uploaded to the Internet, accumulated thousands of visits and critical comments in just a few hours on social networks such as Twitter.

Trump has been in the crosshairs of the 9/11 crowd since he began encouraging golfers to leave the PGA Tour.which organizes professional competitions in the US and North America, and bet on LIV, a circuit financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which is held on its property.

(Don’t stop reading: Shakira and Piqué don’t separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room).

A hundred victims and relatives protested at the gates of the complex and plan to do so this Friday to focus on the relationship between the Saudi government and the attacks in which some 3,000 people dieda good part of them in the Twin Towers of New York, a neighboring state of New Jersey.

The organizations that bring together the 9/11 collective have alluded to the documents from the US investigation into the attacks, recently declassified by the FBI, and which delve into the role played by Saudi Arabia, the country from which they were citizens 15 of the 19 perpetrators of the attacks.

More news

EFE