Donald Trump | Protecting the golf course from an assassin is a very difficult task – according to a Finnish expert, “one hundred percent security is an illusion”

Donald Trump|The suspect of the assassination attempt got within a few hundred meters of Donald Trump armed. According to security expert Harri Gustafsberg, protecting the golf course is very difficult.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump the private golf course used by him in West Palm Beach, Florida has long caused concern among Secret Service agents responsible for Trump’s security, news channel CNN tells.

Trump’s golf course is a fairly easy target for an assassination attempt, among other things, because there is vegetation around it to hide in. The area’s large size, about 15 hectares, makes it difficult to secure, although Trump’s security measures have been increased since the assassination attempt in July.

Donald Trump has also created a reputation as a hard-working golfer.

A Secret Service agent fired at a suspect hiding in the golf course. After the situation, the suspect fled the scene, and the police cordoned off the area next to the field.

A US Secret Service agent—or agents— tried to shoot on Sunday of a man who had hidden with a gun in a bush near the net fence of Trump’s golf course. It is unclear if the suspect fired his own weapon.

Security expert and former operational director of the Karhu group of the police Harri Gustafsberg says that there is no way to organize 100% perfect security measures on the golf course.

“The larger the outdoor space, the more difficult it becomes. The same applies to large public events. All such places that you can see from long distances, so to speak [aseella]are infinitely difficult. That means it’s almost impossible if the perpetrator has motivation, intelligence and resources,” says Gustafsberg.

He doesn’t even want to guess how many agents it would take to protect an area the size of a golf course. He notes that since Trump is no longer a sitting president, his security measures are more limited.

“He does not get the same level of security as the sitting president. There are limited resources there too.”

of the United States according to the authorities, the suspect, who was later arrested, had an AK-47 type assault rifle. An expert from The Washington Post by however, it could have been a self-loading SKS-type rifle.

According to the local police quoted by Reuters, the suspect was about 350-450 meters away from Trump and had a scope on his weapon. The public has also talked about a distance of 270–450 meters.

“You have to be a damn good shooter,” says Gustafsberg about how easy or difficult it would be to hit a person at that distance.

Shooting with an assault rifle in the Finnish army let’s practice usually to targets at a distance of 150 meters with a diopter sight, i.e. pinhole sight.

Local police released a photo of the gun leaning against the golf course fence.

CNN channel according to sources, Trump had wanted to play golf on Sunday, although it was not in his previous day’s plan. According to Gustafsberg, this has brought additional challenges to the people responsible for Trump’s security.

“The more unpredictable movement there is, the more challenging it is for security personnel.”

According to Gustafsberg, the information or claim that Trump has made a quick decision about golfing is very interesting. It means that the suspect has also had to act quickly.

“Who received that information, who passed it on, how quickly was it possible to react? That’s a more interesting question than what the weapon was. Does it mean that there is possibly a group of people who are constantly lurking about where it is going [Trump] moving?” Gustafsberg ponders.

CNN channel according to some of the roads surrounding the golf club, there is a line of sight to the course. According to the channel, ordinary people have often seen Trump playing golf from Kirk Road near the course. This would seem to make the area very vulnerable.

According to Gustafsberg, the history of presidents and candidates who dream of the position from the United States reminds us that it is a dangerous job, and those who aspire to it always take a conscious risk. Four presidents have been assassinated and others have been targeted by assassination attempts.

“People imagine that the security services could guarantee one hundred percent security, but that is an illusion. There is no such thing as a world where there is one hundred percent safety.”

However, Trump is 100% alive after Sunday’s incident, which means that the security service had clearly kept an eye on at least the area of ​​the golf course where the man with the weapon had sneaked.

The suspect managed to flee the scene, but was arrested on the highway about 60 kilometers from the golf club.