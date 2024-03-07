Donald Trump wants to hold televised debates with the American president, and presumed Democratic candidate in the November elections, Joe Biden, “for the good” of the country, national media reported this Thursday.

In messages published on his social network, Truth Social, on Wednesday night and collected this Thursday by The HillTrump wrote: “It is important, for the good of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues that are vital to America and the American people.”

United States elections. Photo:EFE Share

“Therefore I am calling for debates, anytime, anywhere, anywhere”continued the former US president (2017-2021).

Trump took the opportunity to attack the Democrats by adding that the debates can be organized by “the corrupt” National Democratic Committee (NDC) or “its subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates.”

Trump's request contrasts with his decision not to appear in any of the debates organized by the Republican Party during the primary process.so he did not face other Republican candidates such as Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis.

Trump also posted his messages shortly after Haley announced she was suspending her campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate after Super Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo:Brendan Smialowski / AFP Share

On Wednesday, before Trump asked to debate Biden, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm that the televised meetings will take place..

Jean-Pierre noted that it is a decision of the Biden campaign.

EFE