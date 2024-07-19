Donald Trump made clear on Thursday what his priority will be if he wins the US presidential election: finish the wall on its border with Mexico and start a large-scale deportation plan for the “murderers” arriving from Latin America.

With his ear still bandaged after being injured in an attempted murder, The former president closed the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with his speech, formally accepting the nomination as presidential candidate.

His first words were a call for unity, saying he would govern for all Americans and not just half, and asking not to criminalize differences of opinion.

In a touching opening, he held a minute of silence in honour of a firefighter who was a follower of his, who died during the attack on Saturday in Pennsylvania. He said that “God” was on his side, preventing him from being shot.

But then he focused all his artillery on the migration crisis that the country is going through, with thousands of foreigners arriving from various latitudes, in search of better living conditions. He returned to his usual description of the United States as an apocalyptic ruin that needs to be saved by him.

Finish the wall: Trump’s plan for immigration

Trump promised to end that crisis and finish building the wall on the southern border with Mexico. “We will end the illegal immigration crisis by closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I have already built,” the former president said.

“We’re going to stop the invasion on our southern border, and we’re going to stop it quickly,” he said. “They’re coming from all corners of the world, not just South America. They’re coming from Africa, Asia, the Middle East… They’re coming from prisons and mental institutions, including terrorists,” Trump said, comparing them to the cannibal Hannibal Lecter, a character from “The Silence of the Lambs.”

“Come, but come legally,” he said, adding that irregular migration is harming those who have arrived in compliance with the law.

He blamed the government of Democrat Joe Biden for not doing anything to stop this “invasion,” and reiterated that “the Republican platform promises to launch the largest deportation operation in the country’s history.”

‘They are sending their killers to the United States of America’

Trump said that crime in Venezuela and El Salvador is falling, not because of the actions of their rulers, but because they are sending criminals to the United States.

Said in El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele is waging war on gangs, and in Venezuela, crime was falling “because they are sending their murderers to the United States of America.”

He ironically argued that holding a Republican convention in Caracas was safe because the criminals were no longer there. He recalled that in Houston, the murder of a teenager was blamed on two Venezuelan migrants.

Without mentioning names, he confessed that he “used to like” a president who “gets great publicity for being a good shepherd of his country” and transforming criminals. “It’s not like that, he’s sending his criminals to the United States,” he insisted.

Trump revives claims of 2020 election fraud

In his speech, Trump again made his false claim that Democrats cheated in his loss to Biden in the 2020 election.

Despite being embroiled in scandals, an impeachment trial over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and 34 felony convictions in a criminal trial in New York in May, Trump’s popularity continues to grow in the polls.

Now, with the Republicans aligned, he is optimistic about an eventual and surprising return to power.

In an attempt to counter accusations that he is an authoritarian leader, Trump insisted he was “the one saving democracy” and referred to his criminal investigations as a “witch hunt.”

The former president painted a dire picture of the world under Joe Biden, saying at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that the planet is “on the brink of World War III.”

“We will restore peace, stability and harmony around the world,” Trump said, without saying how he would do so.

“Under our leadership, America will once again be respected. No nation will question our power, no enemy will doubt our might, and our borders will be totally secure,” he added.

Trump placed direct blame on Biden for global conflicts, even those whose roots date back long before the Democrat took office.

“There is an international crisis of which the world has rarely been a part… war is raging in Europe, in the Middle East, a growing spectre of conflict looms over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines and all of Asia,” he said.

He promised to change all that if elected to a second term in the White House. “I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said.

But “to achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation from failed and even incompetent leadership,” he said.

The former president promised to build a version of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system for the United Statesignoring the fact that this system is designed for short-range threats. In territories such as the United States, the potential threats are intercontinental missiles.

He also suggested that Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader whom he met in person during his presidency and whose country has a nuclear arsenal, was looking forward to seeing him back in the White House. “I get along well with him, he would like to see me back, too. I think he misses me,” Trump said.

He also promised to expand oil drilling, under the slogan “drill, baby, drill,” and to end Biden’s massive spending on fighting climate change, calling it a “scam.”

Trump’s popularity surge contrasted with the crisis engulfing Biden, 81, who on Thursday night appeared close to being forced by his own party to withdraw. and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris or another candidate.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told AFP that “nothing fundamentally changes” for Trump if Biden withdraws.

Republican Convention, a family party for the Trumps

Trump’s family was present, with his son Eric urging the crowd to chant “fight, fight, fight!”, the words Trump uttered after surviving the attack on his life, his face bloodied and his fist raised.

Trump’s wife, Melania, who was largely absent throughout the campaign, arrived to applause but did not speak.

This week Trump appointed the right-wing senator JD Vancefrom Ohio, as his running mate.

The 39-year-old author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” a bestselling memoir about growing up poor in working-class America, is a former Trump critic who has become one of his staunchest supporters.

Vance is also a critic of migration and a staunch representative of the far-right MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

Trump will attend a party meeting in Michigan on Saturday.