Donald Trump, the favorite Republican candidate to challenge Joe Biden for the US presidency in 2024, attacked undocumented immigrants on Saturday night, during an election rally in Durham (New Hampshire), of whom, he said, “ “They poison the blood of the country.” The former president, with a clear lead over his competitors in the impending party primaries, promised to crack down on irregular immigration and restrict regular immigration if he is elected to a second four-year term.

It is the second time that the magnate, immersed in at least five legal cases – four of them high caliber -, has resorted to this toxic image since September, in a xenophobic speech, reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric and that led the head of the League Anti-Defamation Lawyer (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, to describe his language as “racist, xenophobic and despicable.” It was then when, during an interview with The National Pulsea right-wing website, the magnate used that image for the first time, which may become one of the crutches of his campaign.

Numerous American media outlets point out that Trump, unlike the 2016 campaign, already embodies the establishment republican; That is to say, the radical positions that he defends have occupied the center of the party and he is no longer a outsider viewed with strangeness by traditional Republicans. Despite the growing importance of Hispanics in his electoral base, to the detriment of the support they gave to Democrats in previous elections, his speech on Saturday, cheered on by thousands of supporters, targeted undocumented immigrants, most of them of that origin. , although he added that immigrants from Asia and Africa, in addition to Latin America, come to the United States. “They are pouring into our country from all over the world,” he denounced.

As he did in 2016, during the campaign that took him to the White House, Trump, who according to polls leads Biden in two pivotal states (Michigan and Georgia), has made border security one of the main topics of his program , crowned by the promise of the construction of the wall with Mexico. As then, the reelection candidate now promises to restore the hardline policies of his presidency (2017-2021) and “stop the invasion of our southern border and begin the largest internal deportation operation in the history of the United States.” . At the Durham rally he recited the lyrics of a song in which he compares immigrants to deadly snakes.

Speaking to the Reuters agency, Jason Stanley, a Yale professor and author of a book on fascism, said that Trump's repeated use of such language is dangerous, as it echoes the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler, who warned of the pollution of German blood “poisoned by the Jews” in My struggle. “Now [Trump] He uses this vocabulary at rallies. Repeating a dangerous speech increases its normalization and what it recommends,” said the expert. “It is a very worrying speech for the security of immigrants in the United States.”

The phrase “you are poisoning the blood of our country” did not appear in Trump's speech that was distributed to the media before Saturday's event, so it is unclear whether the use of that rhetoric was planned or adopted on purpose. the March.

The Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, downplayed the phrase after being asked by journalists and diverted his attention to the controversy of anti-Semitism on US campuses, stating that the media and the academic world have given “safe haven to dangerous anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas rhetoric that is both dangerous and alarming.” In October, Cheung also called criticism of Trump's xenophobic language absurd, saying that similar phrases are used daily in books, articles and television shows.

