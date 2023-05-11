Donald Trump promises pardon to protesters of the violent attack on the Capitol: this he said

Former US President Donald Trump was determined to pardon protesters convicted of the violent takeover of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 after losing the election to Joe Biden.

Trump, who was recently found guilty of sexual abuse, believes that the election that gave Biden victory was “horrible”. Therefore, he reiterated his intention to run for the 2024 elections and return to the White House. If successful, he would help supporters who received convictions.

“I’m inclined to forgive a lot of them. I can’t say all of them because a couple of them probably got out of control,” he told an open forum in CNN.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

He assured that some of the protesters were “persecuted” by the judicial authorities: “I am not trying to justify anything, but there are two standards of justice in this country.”

In addition, he described the day as “beautiful” noting that many of his supporters had taken to the streets. “I had never spoken to a crowd as big as that, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their hearts,” she said.

News in development…