Thursday, May 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Donald Trump promises pardon to protesters of the violent attack on the Capitol: this he said

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World
0
Donald Trump promises pardon to protesters of the violent attack on the Capitol: this he said


close

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

The former president of the United States described January 6 as a ‘beautiful’ day.

Former US President Donald Trump was determined to pardon protesters convicted of the violent takeover of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 after losing the election to Joe Biden.

See also  Super Nintendo creator Masayuki Uemura dies at 78 years old

Trump, who was recently found guilty of sexual abuse, believes that the election that gave Biden victory was “horrible”. Therefore, he reiterated his intention to run for the 2024 elections and return to the White House. If successful, he would help supporters who received convictions.

“I’m inclined to forgive a lot of them. I can’t say all of them because a couple of them probably got out of control,” he told an open forum in CNN.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

He assured that some of the protesters were “persecuted” by the judicial authorities: “I am not trying to justify anything, but there are two standards of justice in this country.”

In addition, he described the day as “beautiful” noting that many of his supporters had taken to the streets. “I had never spoken to a crowd as big as that, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their hearts,” she said.

See also  The US Department of Defense will update the space communications system for nuclear war

News in development…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Donald #Trump #promises #pardon #protesters #violent #attack #Capitol

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump rebuked the US for too large arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump rebuked the US for too large arms supplies to Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result