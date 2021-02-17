Acquitted, but still on the way to jail? A senior Republican thinks that is possible in the case of Donald Trump.

Washington DC – Donald Trump also survived the second impeachment trial. The reason was not least the loyalty among the members of his own party: A large number of Republicans, including Mitchel McConnell, leader of the Republican parliamentary group in the Senate, voted for an acquittal. But McConnell makes you sit up and take notice in two senses. He makes it clear: The vote does not speak for Trump’s innocence.

McConnell had previously sharply criticized Trump on several occasions. He also seems to be convinced of the ex-president’s guilt for instigating the storm on the US Capitol. In a speech on Saturday, he said “President Trump has a practical and moral responsibility for provoking what happened that day. There is no doubt about that. The people who stormed the building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. “

However, since Trump is no longer in office, an impeachment against him is also not constitutional. McConnell did not mean to express that Trump is not legally liable at all: “He has not gotten away with anything,” said the Senator, noting that “we have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil lawsuits. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable in court. “

Democrats criticize McConnell: It is his fault that the impeachment was voted too late

Should Trump actually end up in court, he faces harsh sentences. The maximum sentence for inciting a rebellion is ten years in prison. And it is precisely this crime that Trump was accused of in the second impeachment proceedings.

McConnell’s statement followed sharp criticism from the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, recalled that the impeachment process was launched before Trump’s end of office. But the vote did not come in time because McConnell prevented the Senate from delivering the motion until it was too late. The Republicans who voted not guilty were labeled “cowards” by Pelosi. (ma) You can find all the news about the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump in our news ticker.