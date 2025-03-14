Today, mixed martial arts (MMA) are sweet. In a very short time they have established themselves as one of the disciplines Referents In contact sports. Much guilt of this had the UFC, the undisputed leader. And although now the MMA have reached a respectable level of popularity, not long ago they entered the range of the unknown to the general public. And without a doubt, there is an absolute responsible for the media explosion of sport. Conor McGregor He took the MMA to another level. It was no longer a sport of ‘wild’, but everyone knew the figure of the Irish.

With his personality never seen in this modality and his way of winning the fighting, he quickly rose, both in numbers and within the company. His top leader, Dana White, had found her golden egg chicken that April 2013. In the blink of an eye, she took five consecutive victories, which allowed him to play the interim belt of the category against Chad Mendes. After winning it and then unifying against José Aldo, whom he knocked out in Only 13 secondshis fame shot like a rocket.

From that moment on, Conor McGregor began to be larger than UFC itself. This was confirmed after winning the double belt and having that historic fight against the boxer of the moment, Floyd Mayweather. Since then, every time the Irish did something, the world of the MMA was paralyzed. Although due to its inactivity and extra -sports controversiesthis legacy has been dirty, not generating the same expectation as before.

Even so, it is still one of the main faces of sport. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is a big fan of the MMA, and has been seen for the events of the UFC, accompanied by Dana White. Well, in a recent meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Micheál Martin, at the White House, the US president mentioned the emblematic fighter: «It turns out that I like your fighter. It has the best tattoos I’ve seen. Conor is great… Ireland has always had many good fighters. You know why, because They are hard people»Trump mentioned.









And now, the name of Conor McGregor appears everywhere but inside an octagon. However, it is also not a mystery that the US president mentions it, since he has a grana affinity with the president of the UFC. Likewise, the Irish athlete is very involved with the policy of his country in recent months, even going to events. In one of these coincided with the Spanish Santiago Abascal.