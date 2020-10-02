The American president has “a great variety in the ways of campaigning, he can continue to animate opinion from a distance”, assures Elisa Chelle, professor of political science at the University of Paris-Nanterre.

What many feared within the American president’s team ended up happening: Donald Trump, who has long minimized the dangerousness of the coronavirus, announced on the night of Thursday to Friday, October 2, that he had contracted Covid-19. “Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for Covid-19”, tweeted the 74-year-old Republican billionaire.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

He clarified that he and Melania Trump were starting “at once” their “quarantine”. Donald Trump finds himself thus cwere afraid to suspend his campaign, even though he was already in trouble against Democrat Joe Biden. What scenarios are now open to the American president? What will happen if the disease progresses to a severe form? Will he be able to continue campaigning? And even to govern? Franceinfo has reviewed the different possible scenarios, one month before the presidential election.

1 His illness is mild

This is the option that appears most likely at the present time. His doctor has indicated that the president should be able to continue performing his duties normally, so he is expected to remain in the White House during his time. “convalescence”. “The President and the First Lady are both doing well at this hour”, said doctor Sean Conley in a brief letter made public by the US executive.

“We know that Donald Trump was screened because he is a contact case. He was therefore not hospitalized for respiratory problems, as a result of which his infection would have been discovered. He may therefore have an asymptomatic form. “, explains to franceinfo Elisa Chelle, professor of political science at Paris-Nanterre University and author of Understand health policy in the United States.

His campaign meetings are however suspended. Shortly after the president’s tweet announcing the result of his test, the White House announced the cancellation of a trip to Florida scheduled for Friday. Donald Trump’s appearances at rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday and Arizona on Monday also appear to be canceled, the New York Times (article in English). As for the next debate with Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15 in Miami (Florida), it is currently on hold. “You can count on the fact that the president will continue to exercise his functions without interruption during his convalescence, and I will keep you informed of any future developments”, assured his doctor.

He has a lot of ‘followers’ on Twitter and on social media. His television clips continue to loop. There is a great variety in the ways of campaigning, especially during this period. He can continue to animate opinion from a distance.Elisa Chelle, professor of political science at Paris-Nanterre Universityto franceinfo

In research note (in English) published in early July and relayed by CNBC, John Hudak, of the U.S. Brookings Research Center, described some of the scenarios devised for “protect the president, the integrity of the office and the continuity of the government” in the event of a positive Covid-19 test. He explains that the fact that it is positive would not justify urgent action. On the contrary, Donald Trump “would likely be able to continue with daily activities and run the office undisturbed or with minor difficulties.”

Donald Trump did not in any case infected Joe Biden at the time of their joint debate, Tuesday, September 29: the 77-year-old Democratic candidate carried out a test which turned out to be negative, his doctor said on Friday.

2 Donald Trump’s health worsens

This is another possibility to be taken seriously. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was thus hospitalized in intensive care at the beginning of April. “The example of Britain shows that, even in a country with a well-organized political system, the sudden illness of a leader can be deeply disturbing. When Boris Johnson contracted the virus in March, the government s ‘was found adrift for several days as Johnson continued to fight the pandemic in the country, via Zoom calls from his bedroom in isolation at his Downing Street residence. “, remind him New York Times (article in English).

Although Donald Trump has access to the best doctors, his age, 74, and his obesity (albeit moderate) put him in categories of people at risk of contracting severe symptoms of Covid-19. “He’s at a much higher risk of dying if he develops bad pneumonia”, explains Dr Barry Dixon, intensive care physician at St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne (Australia) in the Guardian (article in English). According to him, it will be necessary to wait until the second week of the disease to know more about the evolution of the state of the American president. “We tend to see people with very mild symptoms during the first week, that’s typical, and during the second week people usually develop pneumonia or not,” explains Barry Dixon. “His deterioration can then be rapid, that’s what we saw with Boris Johnson”, adds the doctor.

Patient reactions vary widely, but treatment for respiratory distress includes the use of a ventilator. “A patient on a ventilator cannot speak because of the tube being inserted through the vocal cords and is given a certain level of sedation, ranging from minimal to deep sedation.”, explains John Hudak in his note. “During this period, the patient’s cognitive abilities are minimally affected or even completely absent. More intensive sedation therapies, including drug-induced paralysis, may be used.”, adds the researcher.

Donald Trump would then be unable to govern and it would be up to his vice-president – in this case Mike Pence – to ensure his interim. This is what is provided for by the 25th Amendment to the American Constitution, ratified in 1967. Donald Trump should then put in writing this delegation of power in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and to the speaker of the House of Representatives. This has happened before with Ronald Reagan, who invoked this amendment for eight hours in 1985, during a medical procedure, and in 2002 and 2007, when George W. Bush used anesthesia for colonoscopies.

When the 25th Amendment is invoked, the Vice-President becomes “interim president” until the President notifies the House and Senate that he is once again able to perform his duties.

3 Donald Trump dies of coronavirus

This is the most dramatic and the least probable hypothesis. If Donald Trump were to die of Covid-19 before the end of his term, his vice-president, Mike Pence, would be sworn in and become president of the United States. “This has already been seen at the time of Kennedy’s death [en 1963]. It was its acting vice-president, Lyndon B. Johnson, who had taken control, until the next election. “, recalls Elisa Chelle. However, the researcher wishes to put into perspective: “Any assumption is possible, including that of Trump’s death, but it would be premature to predict the worst right now.” In any case, then a candidate would have to be re-elected. The 168 members of the Republican National Committee would vote.

In this context, could a postponement of the elections be considered?“Perhaps, according to Elisa Chelle, but this option would be much discussed. It would take a vote in Congress. It would be a constitutional subject, very complicated to set up. ” For Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer and political scientist specializing in the United States, this hypothesis is absolutely impossible. “The election is fixed by an act of Congress as taking place on the first Tuesday after the beginning of November, i.e. for 2020, on November 3. Nothing will change this date. Even if Donald Trump were to die, there would be an election that day “, he assures 20 minutes.