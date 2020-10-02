The incumbent President, Republican candidate, will no longer be able to hold meetings or press conferences, but he can play on “the sacrificial side”, says Thomas Séngaroff, and arouse empathy to catch up in the polls.

Donald Trump announced on Friday, October 2, on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid -19. “There is a small sprinkler side watered”historian Thomas Snégaroff said Friday on franceinfo while the American president has continued to deny the dangerousness of the virus. 30 days before the presidential election, “the situation is bad “, according to him, “especially since he is late in the polls”.

franceinfo: Is the sprinkler watered?

Thomas Snégaroff: It’s a repetition. We had already seen this with Bolsonaro [Jair Bolsonaro, président brésilien], with Boris Johnson [premier ministre britannique], which all have in common to have not only denied for some the very reality of the virus, for others its dangerousness. And then, to have a relationship with their body which is an all-powerful relationship. “It’s not going to affect me because I’m above it. I’m stronger, I’m more manly, I’m stronger”. And then, indeed, there is a small sprinkler side watered. Moreover, there is a lot of cynicism today on social networks. Of course, we can’t be happy about someone’s illness, but there is this little music that we hear: “Maybe if you had taken it more seriously in the beginning, well, you wouldn’t be where it is today. Most importantly, America wouldn’t be where it is today.”

Does this upset the countryside?

This is where it gets more serious and more important because there are 30 days of campaigning, 14 days of quarantine, anyway, without leaving the White House,

Donald Trump will no longer be able to do what he loves so much, meetings with a lot of people, even press conferences. He is what Joe Biden was when he didn’t care, namely confined to his home.Thomas Snegaroffto franceinfo

It’s a bit ironic to see Donald Trump in this situation today. In two weeks, will he be able to come back as before? He is a man who at 74, who is obese. It’s not me saying it, it’s his doctors. Can we rule from the White House? The White House says yes, “he continues to rule”. Otherwise, there is the 25th Amendment, which has existed since 1967 and which says that it is the vice-president who, temporarily, takes power. We’re not there yet, but the situation is bad, especially since he is behind in the polls and needs to campaign.

A campaign that continues for Joe Biden. Will Donald Trump’s contamination have an impact on his Democratic opponent?

Yes, with the risk that we will only talk about Donald Trump for 14 days, that we follow his actions, especially his Tweets. And that’s when we say to ourselves that maybe, what may seem like a disaster can be positive for him because it perhaps helps to fill a deficit of empathy. All of a sudden it creates empathy. We don’t want to hit someone who is sick. And then there is something else. Maybe he can tell the Americans, much like Bolsonaro said, I’m in action, I’m here for it. There is a bit of a sacrificial side.

I give my body to my electorate, I give my body to my mission. If I get sick, it’s like that in America. The precautionary principle is for the weak.Thomas Snegaroffto franceinfo

“Me, I am brave, I caught this virus, I will beat it” and if he defeats him in a few weeks he will do us like after the impeachment where he was finally washed away in part of the suspicions by saying “I am free, I am strong, I succeeded in defeating the virus. I” will be able to defeat the virus also for America.

But poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans severely judge Donald Trump. Will he be able to catch up?

The first post-debate polls are catastrophic for Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s lead is 13 points, according to a nationwide poll. We’ve never seen that. So there is something massive that happened. I already hear people saying, “It’s not true, he doesn’t have a real Covid-19. He does this to draw attention to himself and to instill empathy.” We do not want to exaggerate and fall into conspiracy ourselves, but it is true that the situation is bad for him 30 days before the election. It’s not the best way to look at the home stretch.