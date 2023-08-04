Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts who were accused of attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 elections and the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. Shortly before, Judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the four counts against the former president and the sentences maxims that these entail. The former president chose to speak directly in the courtroom to plead not guilty, instead of letting his lawyers do it.

Read also

The former US president was therefore released on condition that he has no contact with witnesses in his caseexcept in the presence of lawyers. A violation of these conditions would lead to the issuance of an arrest warrant and your detention.

“Today is a very sad day for America, this is a persecution of a political opponent”Trump said in a brief statement to reporters before boarding the plane after the hearing today in Washington. “This is not the place I left, it is a very sad thing to see,” the former president continued. stating that it was also “very sad” to walk through the streets of the American capital and see “ruin and decay”.

“If you look at what is happening this is a persecution of a political opponent – he said again referring to his case – this should not happen in America. The persecution of a person who leads significantly in the polls of the Republican primaries – he added – and he is also very ahead of Biden”. “So-he concluded-if you can’t beat him, then you choose to prosecute him and indict him, we can’t allow that to happen in America.”

The first hearing of the trial has been set for August 28, at 10 in the morning. The judge presented three possible dates, in addition to August 28, 21 and 22. The prosecutors, who have already announced their intention to have a speedy trial, have chosen August 21, the defense on August 28. The first hearing will be presided over by District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is in charge of the proceedings.