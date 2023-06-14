The unpredictable Donald Trump fulfilled the script in Miami this Tuesday. It was a historic day. Other. He appeared before Federal Judge John Goodman at the downtown courthouse. He heard the 37 charges of which he is charged for his management of the Mar-a-Lago papers, and pleaded not guilty to the seven federal crimes of which he is accused and which, although it is highly unlikely, could add up to sentences of up to 400 years. He is the first US president, active or retired, to be charged with federal crimes and the second time in a few months that his presence has been required before a magistrate.

A caravan of black armored vehicles covered the 18 kilometers that separate the court from the resort with a golf course he owns in the nearby town of Doral where he spent the night. He arrived at about 1:50 p.m. (local time, 7:50 p.m. in mainland Spain) for his appointment with justice, 70 minutes in advance. Cheered on by dozens of his supporters who had bet that they would enter through the south door, Trump entered an underground garage, from where he went up to the floor where the judge was waiting for him, who had denied permission to record or take the day before. photos of the process. Some 20 chosen ones were able to access the room. Another 350, mostly journalists, followed the process on televisions in an adjacent space of the judicial building.

Within a few minutes, and as part of a routine procedure, he was already in custody. Again. They took his fingerprints, but not the classic photograph of the inmates. Placed in a balance the possibility that this image leaks and becomes an icon for those who believe that all this is due to political persecution and the real need to take a new image of one of the most portrayed people in the world, the Department of Justice preferred to avoid the risk.

A grand jury must now decide if he is guilty of knowingly withholding sensitive information for national defense, withholding and concealing confidential papers from federal investigators and forgery, and conspiring to obstruct justice with one of his employees, Walt Nauta. , who was also summoned this Tuesday and was arrested shortly after the boss. The two had dined together on Monday.

The judge in charge of directing the work of those citizens in charge of examining the evidence is called Aileen Cannon and will also be the one who determines the sentence, in case he is found guilty. She was named by Trump himself in 2020 and she is an old acquaintance of the case. Last fall she made a decision favorable to the aspirations of the tycoon’s defense, which was later reviewed and annulled by an appeals court.

The charges are contained in a hard and detailed 49-page file made public last Friday, which details life in Mar-a-Lago and the comings and goings of a hundred boxes with some 13,000 documents, 300 of them classified files, which he took from the White House, even though they belong by law to the National Archives. They were at his Palm Beach residence until the FBI search on Aug. 8, 2022, after the former president repeatedly refused to return them to authorities.

A quick trial?

The next act of the last judicial front that opens before the former president, the only one in history that has faced two impeachments (political trials) while I was in office, it will be in a few months. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, in charge of the investigation, promised a “speedy trial” last week, but everything indicates that the process will be delayed until it fully enters the 2024 presidential campaign.

Tump has confirmed that he does not intend to step down from his presidential aspirations. US law allows him to pursue the White House for a third time even if he is charged and he easily dominates the Republican voter polls to achieve his party’s nomination, so it cannot be ruled out that his campaign will become a two-track circus: from rally to the court

The motorcade that brought Donald Trump to the federal courthouse in Miami, upon arrival at the downtown courthouse. Marta Lavandier (AP)

It is not the only case that is open. In addition to other investigations that have yet to materialize on his alleged involvement in the attack on the Capitol or for allegedly having influenced to alter the results of the 2020 elections, which he still refuses to admit that he lost to Joe Biden, Trump already had to listen to the detail of a statement of objections last April in New York. It was for the alleged black payment during the 2016 elections, which led him to the White House, to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence an extramarital affair. He is summoned before the Manhattan judge again for the start of the trial on March 25, 2024.

The atmosphere in the vicinity of the federal court in Miami became more lively in the morning, after several days in which the surroundings were only taken over by a legion of journalists who came from all over the world to cover a historical accusation. The city braced for the worst (Miami Mayor, Republican Francis Suárez, said they would be ready to handle a mass of supporters of up to 50,000), but no big deal. Around half a thousand Trump supporters dropped by the center of the city this Tuesday, turning the area, taken over by journalists since last Thursday, when the news of the imputation broke, into a true circus.

They far outnumbered the former president’s detractors. The dynamic was reminiscent of the show that the streets of New York hosted in April. Trump then threatened that his summons would bring echoes of the disastrous January 6, 2021, the day of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his fans, but the rallies were mostly peaceful and participation was low. This Tuesday, armed with megaphones, mobile phones at the ready to record everything and dressed in extravagant costumes, his acolytes sought the attention of reporters early in the morning to disseminate their extremist messages.

Miami is not New York. Trumpism has developed a robust roots in Florida in these seven years. On Monday, a handful of his own were waiting for him when he arrived from the Newark airport at the Trump Hotel in neighboring Doral, Miami-Dade County. After appearing before the judge, he was scheduled to board his private plane again for New Jersey, where he has spent the last few days in another of his sumptuous golf course residences. At 8:15 p.m. (local time) he will turn a private act that he had scheduled with donors into an appearance before the press to react to the latest judicial news. On Wednesday he turns 77 years old.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.