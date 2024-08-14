Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Donald Trump is running for president again in the 2024 US election. If he loses, he will emigrate – to the country of a dictator.

Washington, DC – Is he already expecting his defeat in the US election 2024? This is doubtful given his self-confident appearances. Nevertheless, Donald Trump with the “horror scenario” that he sees as looming. He indicated this on Monday evening (12 August) in an “interview” with X- and TeslaCEO Elon Musk.

In case of defeat in the 2024 US election: Donald Trump will leave the USA

Bye, bye USA?: Donald Trump hints ahead of the 2024 US election that he will turn his back on the country if he loses. © Joe Lamberti/AFP

Where he would then go is already crystal clear to the Republican presidential candidate: Venezuela. But not because the country on the north coast of South America has tropical holiday islands in the coastal region and impressive nature, but because of security. The country, in which the dictator Nicolás Maduro is currently clinging to power with his last shirt after a sham election at the end of July and allegations of electoral fraud, is a “far safer place” than the USA.

If Trump loses the US election in November 2024, a future “comeback interview” with Musk could only take place there. “So, we’re going to go, you and I are going to go and meet in Venezuela and have dinner,” Trump told Musk.

To justify his thesis, Trump claimed that the crime rate in Venezuela is continuously decreasing. In terms of the murder rate, this has been correct in recent years. According to the Federal Statistical Office at 12.61 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2013, the figure was 63.03.

However, violent crime, which is also directed against foreigners, is still widespread, kidnappings take place regularly and street crime is also still high, warns the Federal Foreign Office.

Science refuted Donald Trump’s theses before the 2024 US election

According to Trump, the crime rate in the USA would “go through the roof”. However, it is factually correct that violent and property crime in the USA has fallen sharply since the end of 2022. In 2023, the number of murders in more than 200 cities fell by around twelve percent. This was the result of studies by the renowned crime researcher Jeff Asher.

In Venezuela, people are currently taking to the streets to protest against the sham re-election of dictator Nicolás Maduro. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Cristian Hernandez

But Trump sees that “murderers” and “rapists” are being released from Venezuelan prisons and coming to the United States. At the moment, the US population is not feeling this because “these people are just acclimating themselves.” “These people,” Trump said, “know nothing about political correctness, law enforcement or lack of law enforcement and our police.”

Meanwhile, civil war-like conditions are raging in Venezuela. The majority of the population is protesting against the illegal election of President Maduro. Peaceful demonstrators are being subjected to harassment and arbitrary treatment. Both the USA and the European Union have not recognized Maduro’s election victory and support the opposition candidate. (pls)