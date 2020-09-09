Donald Trump throughout a marketing campaign rally in North Carolina on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (SEAN RAYFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

With the strategy of the American presidential election on November 3, Donald Trump is contemplating placing his hand in his pocket to finance his electoral marketing campaign. The numbers give the spin. Each 4 years, new spending information are damaged with the presidential election. 2020 follows precisely the identical pattern. The media in the US are already speaking about “the most costly election in historical past”.

This yr, Donald Trump doesn’t rule out drawing on his financial savings as he did in 2016 with greater than $ 60 million invested in his personal title. He mentioned it Tuesday, September 8 throughout a marathon day, between two speeches in Florida and North Carolina: “Sure, if I’ve to do it, I’ll. We needed to spend more cash up entrance due to the pandemic and disinformation from Democrats. We did a terrific job with the Covid, with the Chinese language virus, however the press lied and we needed to spend some huge cash. “

Clearly, Donald Trump needed to spend some huge cash on electoral propaganda, together with very costly marketing campaign clips on tv, radio and the web.

In keeping with a long investigation of New York Times (article in English) revealed Monday, the marketing campaign workforce of the US president had a heavy hand. Lhe billion-dollar warfare chest that Camp Trump had after fundraising has already been lower by $ 800 million. 54 days earlier than the election.

Donald Trump’s opponent Joe Biden broke a document: in August, he raised greater than $ 364 million, of which $ 205 million was collected on-line from small donors, in response to his marketing campaign workforce. The earlier document dates from September 2008: Barack Obama raised $ 200 million over that month. Joe Biden just isn’t going to let this cash sleep, by November 3, election day, he guarantees to flood televisions and social networks, with an unlimited promoting marketing campaign amounting to 280 million {dollars}.