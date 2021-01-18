President Donald Trump prepares his departure from the White House with a new controversy: it transpired that in his last days in office he will announce the pardon or commutation of sentences to more than 100 people, a list that could include several of his relatives, friends and even himself.

Trump met for several hours Sunday with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his daughter Ivanka Trump and other advisers to review a long list of clemency requests, they told CNN and the Washington Post sources that participated in those meetings.

The president, who will step down on Wednesday when Democrat Joe Biden takes office, was personally interested in the details of each case.

In the past week, Trump has been particularly concerned about whether or not to issue “preventive” pardons to his older children, his top advisers and even himself. However, he has not made the final decision yet: some of his legal experts have warned him not to pardon himself.

Neither Trump nor his older children (Ivanka, Donald Jr, Eric and Tiffany) have so far been charged with crimes, nor has it transpired that they are under federal investigation. But the issue of the presidential auto-induto has become more controversial since the assault on Congress on January 6, when violent Trump sympathizers broke into the building and caused 5 deaths.

Some experts believe that Trump could face criminal charges for inciting the crowd to commit violent acts.

Self-indulgence?

Never has a president in the United States pardoned himself, and whether or not he can do so is unclear in the Constitution, as it does not explicitly address that possibility. Trump has already said two years ago that he was in his “absolute right” to forgive himself.

Many experts point out that a self-pardon is unconstitutional because it would violate the basic principle that no one can be a judge of their own cause. But others argue that self-forgiveness is possible because the power to forgive is very broadly outlined in the Constitution.

A self-pardon would benefit you only on federal charges. Some experts believe Trump may be on trial for a call he made to pressure Georgia’s top election official. Also for his speech on January 6 pointed out as inciting violence in the Capitol.

Is also under investigation for tax fraud. A pardon cannot cover future conduct, but it can be preventive, as it would cover conduct that has not yet led to legal proceedings.

Beyond the debate on whether or not self-pardon is legal, many think that an action by Trump in that sense could anger the Republicans in the Senate, who will be the ones who will try the outgoing president in the impeachment trial for instigating the violence that already It has been activated by the House of Representatives.

Names in dance

Many of those pardoned will be prisoners with dubious or clearly unjust sentences. But a name that was in dance and that it is not yet known if it will grant clemency is Stephen Bannon, his former campaign adviser and right-hand man at the beginning of his term, who was accused last year of fraud because he was irregularly raising funds for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. It was also not disclosed whether he will pardon his personal lawyer Rodolph Giuliani, whose consultancy was investigated several times for fraudulent deals.

In recent times, the president has come under pressure from lobbyists and lawyers to pardon or reduce sentences. Many of them argue that they were wrongly convicted and deserve to be released.

So far, Trump has pardoned 94 people, including 49 he issued in the week before Christmas, mainly friends and political allies. He included, for example, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former confidant Roger Stone.

He also forgave Michael Flynn, who had been a National Security Advisor and was accused of lying to the FBI about “Russiagate.” Other pardons went to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law and also three former Republican congressmen.

Around 14,000 people have filed petitions for pardons and commutations. It remains to be seen which ones are finally chosen to make up Trump’s farewell list.

