United States.- The former Republican president of the United States, Donald Trump, had to pay a fine of 110 thousand dollars that he accumulated after being found guilty of contempt for delay in responding to a civil citation issued by the New York Attorney General, Letitia James.

In this regard, it was announced that it was last Thursday, May 19 of the current year, when the former US president paid the economic reprimand, however, he still has to submit additional documentation so that the contempt order that weighs against him can be lifted, according to what was indicated by the New York Prosecutor’s Office this Friday.

It was on April 25, 2022 when a judge in Manhattan declared Donald Trump guilty of civil contemptfor which he proceeded to fine him 10,000 dollars a day for not having complied with the summons in the investigation that the Public Ministry carried out on his business actions.

The judge agreed on May 11 to lift the contempt order only if the former president of the United States, by Friday, paid the fines and presented the affidavits that accounted for the efforts to search for the required records and, at the same time, explain your and your company’s document retention policies.

In addition to this, Judge Arthur Engoron requested that the company hired by Donald Trump to help in the search, HaystackID, concluded reviewing 17 boxes stored in an external location, and that this corporation reported the findings and delivered any relevant document on the case. Said process, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, ended on Thursday.

The Manhattan judge ordered the former head of state to pay the amount corresponding to the fine directly at the prosecutor’s office and for Letitia James to reserve the money in an account as collateral while Trump’s legal team appeals the original contempt ruling. .

The official has assured that in her investigation, which took her three years, she found evidence that shows that Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organizationdmisrepresented the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses in the financial statements over the course of more than 10 years.

Given this, the Republican has denied the accusations, while has described the prosecutor’s investigation as “racist”, noting that it is a “witch hunt” for political reasons. In addition to this, the former president sued James before a federal court in order to conclude the investigation against him.