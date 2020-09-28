Donald Trump, September 27, 2020, in Washington. (JOSHUA ROBERTS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Four years ago, the one who was still only the Republican candidate had promised that he would make public his tax returns, a tradition followed by the candidates for the White House since the 1970s, who therefore publish their assets and publish their tax sheets. Once elected, Donald Trump has never made these documents public. Trump’s tax bill has even become a political and legal issue over the years. The revelations of New York Times Sunday, September 27 fell at the peak, a few hours before the first debate against Joe Biden and 36 days before the election. These revelations will obviously benefit the Democratic camp.

The New York Times does not publish tax forms but, at the end of his investigation (in English), claims to have had access to almost two decades of tax information concerning the businessman. The most hallucinating revelation is undoubtedly that in 2016, the year of his election, Donald Trump paid the American treasury only … 750 dollars. Ditto in 2016. And over ten of the previous fifteen years: nothing, not a single dollar. The explanation is simple: the businessman loses more money than he earns and he is very in debt. Admittedly his participation in the television show “The Apprentice” brought him a little more than 400 million dollars but most of the 500 entities that make up the Trump Organization are in the red: the golf courses he owns or the Trump Hotel in Washington lose tens of millions each year.

Exclusive: The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades.

It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. https://t.co/gstfYLEe5V – The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

This seriously spoils the image that Trump has wanted to embody for years: that of a businessman who succeeds in everything. And then, in this investigation of New York Times, there are other more anecdotal revelations: we learn, for example, that before he became president, Donald Trump was reimbursed for his hairdresser, in professional expenses, or about $ 70,000 per year.

Donald Trump’s reaction was immediate: ”Fake news!”, assures the American president. In short, completely false information, said Donald Trump yesterday. In the light of these revelations, we compared with the tax sheet of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, published on his website. In 2017, the former vice-president declared having paid in federal taxes the sum of 3.4 million dollars. That’s about 5,000 times more than Donald Trump.