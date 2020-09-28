In an explosive investigation, the New York Times dissected twenty years of tax returns by US President Donald Trump. The newspaper claims he did not pay taxes for almost 10 years because he was reporting more losses than gains.

In the year of his election to the White House in 2016, he also paid only $ 750 in taxes. Questioned during a press conference, the American president swept aside what he considers to be “fake news”.

Donald Trump has always refused to publish his tax returns, unlike all of his predecessors. This new controversy should electrify the last days before the presidential election of November 3. Donald Trump and Joe Biden must also meet to debate on television Tuesday, September 29. The tension is growing between the two candidates. Donald Trump recently accused his competitor of taking doping products and called for Joe Biden to be tested for doping during the debate.