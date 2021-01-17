The truth is not always spoken in politics. US President Donald Trump’s number of lies during his years in the White House is particularly glaring.

Washington – With the truth it took US President Donald Trump not always that precise. In the weeks and months following the lost choice said the outgoing head of state of the United States of electoral fraud. To this day, he has not presented any evidence for his erroneous thesis. Even before Storm on the Capitol Trump had further incited the already explosive situation with false claims.

But Trump did not show in other situations either lying stop. These were sometimes referred to as “Alternative facts” sold even though they are nothing more than Falsehoods represented.

Trump was already bending over completely Beginning of his presidency the truth just as he wanted it to be. On the day of his Inauguration it rained while the Republican made his speech. Trump no longer liked that on the evening of the same day. The rain was “simply never there,” the president claimed at an event in his honor. It was only when he had finished his speech that it “poured”, Trump continued.

Donald Trump: US President lied about coronavirus and political opponents

Had his own view of things Donald Trump but not only for such trivial topics as the weather. Also in things Corona pandemic the US president misjudged the situation. So Trump was waiting here with several lying on the Coronavirus be “Like the flu”, you have the situation in the fight against Corona “Completely under control”that the virus is “About to disappear”. Close 400,000 dead in connection with the coronavirus (As of January 17, 2021) in the USA speak a completely different language.

Trump’s lies were also directed against political opponents. At an event in the White House, he accused the Democrat Ilhan Omar of supporting the terrorist group Al-Qaeda. To support this unfounded thesis, adulterated Trump a Quote from Omar. He posted on Twitter a edited video. In it, a statement by Omar about racial discrimination after the 9/11 attacks was taken out of context. It gave the wrong impression that Omar was downplaying the terrorist attacks.

His political decisions put Trump in his own positive light several times. In an interview with TV broadcaster NBC in 2019, he boasted of successes in reuniting separated migrant families. “There was separation under President Obama. I was the one who ended it. ”It is true that Trump was right in that he issued an order in 2018 to end the Separation policy among immigrants ordered. But at the same time it was Trump himself who had also started this policy.

Video: “Do you regret all your lies?” Reporter question upsets Trump

Donald Trump: US President would rather lie than shine with the truth

Sometimes, by lying, Trump missed the chance to shine by truthfully presenting the facts. In 2018 the President passed a War Veterans Health Care Act. Four years earlier, Trump’s predecessor had Barack Obama such a law already implemented, the Republican expanded it further. Actually a respectable decision. But Trump falsely claimed that he was the first president to ever implement such a law. All of his predecessors failed because of this.

In addition, Trump repeatedly lied to the own vanity to suffice. in the Election campaign the US President stated that he was once admitted “Michigan’s Man of the Year” been appointed. Too bad that this was neither the case, nor did such an award ever exist.

The list of lies Donald Trump told during his four years Term of office as the 45th head of state of United States of America spread is long. With the Inauguration of his successor Joe Biden at the January 20th A US president who takes the truth much more precisely is likely to rule again in the future. (kh)