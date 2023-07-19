Donald Trump, host of the “FOX News Channel’s Hannity” program, commented on his involvement in the investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The former US president called the letter from Attorney Jack Smith, who informed him he was a target of the Grand Jury investigation, “unprecedented election interference”.
Right now, Trump he is not charged for the events of January 6, 2021.
00:27
#Donald #Trump #investigation #assault #Capitol #Unprecedented #electoral #interference #Secolo #XIX
Leave a Reply