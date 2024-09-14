Last Saturday, during a rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump said some strange and possibly damaging things about economic policy. “So what?” you might think; after all, there was nothing special about the day. And to be honest, the most disgusting thing he said at that rally was not about the economy; it was his statement that his idea or plan to “get them out”—deporting undocumented immigrants— “It’s going to be a brutal story.”

Still, his comments about how he would use tariffs to maintain the dollar’s status as a reserve currency should worry anyone who assumed that foreign economic policy during a second Trump term would be like the policy of his first term: much ado about nothing.

What has Trump said? Summaries of Trump’s statements often make them seem more coherent than they are, a process some have criticized as whitewashing to give the impression that The former president is in his right mindSo let me turn the microphone over to Trump himself and recite his remarks verbatim.

First of all, he proclaimed his infallibility: “Trump is always right. I hate being right. I hate being right. I am always right.” Really? In 2020, Trump predicted a stock market crash if Joe Biden were elected; by the close of trading last Friday, stocks were actually up 40% since Biden became president. Now, everyone makes bad predictions; I am more alarmed by the idea of ​​handing power over to a man who believes he is never wrong.

At the rally, after he said something about Ukraine and our southern border, came this decree: “Our cities are a mess, and they are very dangerous places. We are going to make them safe again, clean again, and beautiful again, and we are going to keep the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and it is under siege right now. Many countries are abandoning the dollar. They are not going to abandon the dollar with me. I will say to them, ‘If you leave the dollar, you will not do business with the United States, because we are going to put 100% tariffs on your goods. ’ ‘Sir, we would be happy to go back to the dollar immediately. Thank you very much. ’ [contestarían]“It’s very easy.”

When it comes to the dollar, there is a lot of mysticism about its role in the world; perhaps reciting “reserve currency” with a frown makes one look refined, and there has always been a market for doomsayers who predict an imminent collapse with dire consequences. In general, however, the more one knows about international money, the less one worries about the dollar suddenly losing its special position and the erosion of that position. is going to do a lot of damage.

Many governments hold reserves of foreign assets that they can use to support their own currency in times of stress. Just under 60% of these assets take the form of of US public debt, a proportion that has gradually declined from around 75% a generation ago as governments have diversified their portfolios.

But many entities own U.S. government debt; the fact that some of those entities are foreign governments is not so important.

What makes the dollar special is its dominant role in international transactions. Much international lending and borrowing is denominated in dollars, meaning the amount borrowers must repay is specified in dollars. Much international trade is invoiced in dollars. Oh, and about two-thirds of U.S. $100 bills — representing more than 80% of the value of the currency in circulation — are held by foreigners.

Why do so many people outside the U.S. use dollars? In a deservedly celebrated article, economist Charles Kindleberger argued that the dollar’s role as an international currency is similar to that of English as an international language: People speak English and use dollars because many other people speak English and use dollars.

Basically, the special paper Our language and currency primarily reflect private decisions and not the policies of foreign governments.

Which brings us back to Trump. I doubt he really understands what he is saying about the dollar as a reserve currency, but he is probably confusing governments’ holdings of US debt with the dollar’s ​​much broader international role. But if so, what is he proposing? Would he punish, say, Indonesia if some of its companies invoiced their trade with China in yuan rather than dollars? Would he sanction Colombia if some of its drug lords started hoarding more 100-euro notes than 100-dollar ones?

If these insinuations seem absurd, that is because they are. Trump’s mishmash of bellicose words is hard to swallow, but in general terms, any idea that the US can use the threat of tariffs to force countries to continue using the dollar — something that, I repeat, reflects mainly private decisions — involves more than a little megalomania. Our nation has plenty of economic power, but not that much.

In fact, any such initiative would likely backfire. Much of America’s influence, economic and otherwise, comes from our reputation as a generally sensible and responsible nation. Making punitive tariffs a regular political instrument would go a long way toward destroying that reputation. But good luck trying to convey that reality to Trump. Remember, he’s always right.