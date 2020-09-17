Disclosure book in the US election campaign: the ex-lawyer unpacks marriage details – and Donald Trump says of his wife Melania: “I could have someone else at any time”

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, has changed from US presidents turned away.

In the middle of US election campaign 2020 appears to be Disclosure book with the title: "Disloyal", Which means "unfaithful", "unfaithful".

appears to be with the title: “ “, Which means” unfaithful “,” unfaithful “. In it he describes – among other things – details from the married life of Donald and Melania Trump.

Washington DC – There is much speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s married life. Because different from its predecessors Barack and Michelle Obama the behavior of the two – at least in public – seems to be mostly not characterized by warmth and affection.

And there are always embarrassing moments, like recently after one Campaign speech from Melania. While Donald Trump after Melania's speech apparently wanted to thank him with a kiss on the mouth, his wife only held out her cheek. The result was a crooked kiss in the air somewhere.

In the middle of Election campaign now another one appears Disclosure book over Donald Trump – Only recently, spicy details about Trump's assessment of Corona became known through a book. The new insights were written by none other than Trumps former attorney Michael Cohen, who was considered a "cleaner" and confidante of Trump, but then turned away from him. In 2018 he was sentenced to imprisonment, including for false testimony in court. So whether one should put every word in his book on the gold scales remains to be seen. At least he pretends to be close by Trump to know many intimate details from his life.

Donald and Melania Trump: Details of the Marriage of the U.S. First Lady

Meanwhile it seems Melania Trump to have found her role – and presents herself entirely as First lady in the social networks:

Her start was more than bumpy – the beginning of Trump's first term in office had, among other things, the dispute over the possible Trump affair Stormy Daniels embossed. When it comes to affairs, Cohen also wants an important role in the Married life of the trumps have played: "I cheated on contractors for him, withdrew his business partners, his wife Melania lied to hide his infidelities and bullied and yelled at anyone who Trump's way to the Power threatened."

Donald Trump on Melania: “I can always have another wife”

"In a way, I knew him better than his family because I witnessed the real man, in striptease clubs, at dodgy business meetings, and in those thoughtless moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheater, a liar, a cheater, a mean guy, a racist, a predator, a con man," writes Cohen in the foreword to his Book about Trump.

As the US magazine The Sun writes, should Trump according to Cohen but not particularly interested in that Melania remains by his side – even if he allegedly went to great lengths to lie to her through a lawyer. Loud Cohen he is supposed to have said: "I can have another wife at any time. This is not a problem for me. If she wants to go, she should go." Michael Cohen spoke in an interview about a coup that Trump could use if he lost the election. Trump recently announced to Fox News that he wanted to have the Syrian ruler Assad killed in 2017. On the subject of forest fires in the USA, a bestselling author dismantles a Trump thesis completely.

