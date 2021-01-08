The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, acknowledged his defeat in the elections on Thursday before his successor Joe Biden and condemned the people who participated in the attack on the Capitol.

In a new message, he called the “reconciliation” after the unprecedented scenes of violence of his supporters in Congress, promising a “smooth” transition of power with Biden.

Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, “the new government will start on January 20“and that it will focus” on ensuring an orderly and smooth transition of power. ”

With a video on his restored Twitter account, Trump further claimed to be “scandalized by violence” the day before at the headquarters of the US Congress, which left four dead.

The president did not refer to his own role in inciting violence. He added that while he knows his fans are “disappointed,” he wants them to know that his “incredible journey is just beginning.”

However, Trump vindicated the challenges to the electoral system that he made since he was defeated by Biden in the elections of last November 3, which included repeated allegations of fraud.

“I continue to firmly believe that we must reform our electoral laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and ensure faith and trust in all future elections“, he pointed.

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, had claimed that Trump and the entire administration believed that his supporters who stormed the Capitol are “the opposite of everything this administration supports.”

The official described the assailants as “violent agitators” that “they undermined the legitimate first amendment rights (of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression) of the many thousands of people who made their voices heard peacefully on Capitol Hill.”

“We condemn him, the president and this administration, in the strongest possible terms,” ​​because what happened yesterday is “unacceptable” and those responsible “They must be punished with the full weight of the law”stressed the spokeswoman at a press conference at the White House.

On Wednesday hundreds of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during the crucial parliamentary session. The unprecedented siege ended with four dead, dozens of injured and arrested and enormous damage to the building.

On Wednesday, Trump had justified on Twitter the attitude of his followers, who in principle were demonstrating peacefully in Washington to reject the alleged “fraud” in the elections and show their rejection of Biden.