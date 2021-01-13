The president of the United States, Donald Trump, asked this Wednesday that there is no “violence” or “vandalism” and that the law is respected in the foreseeable demonstrations that will take place in the different state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration by Joe Biden.

In a brief statement released through the White House website, Trump indicated that his request is produced “in light of information about more demonstrations”.

“Insist that there must be no violence, violation of laws and vandalism of any kind“, he continued, indicating that these actions are not what he” represents “, and neither is the United States.

“I ask all Americans to help ease tensions and keep a calm temper. Thank you, “he remarked.

The FBI alerted Monday to the rest of the authorities and federal agencies the possibility of “armed protests” in various parts of the United States before the imminent inauguration of Biden as president of the country.

The police force report was published after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during the certification of the victory of the Democratic candidate in the November elections, a result that the current president refused to acknowledge, reiterating the existence of an alleged “fraud.” committed in the elections.

Hours before the attack on the Capitol, the New York tycoon encouraged protesters in an intervention and, after what happened, he was not quick to condemn the assault. Instead, he asked his supporters to “come home” and gave them words of recognition, such as “they are very special.”

