Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Conroy Barrett for the post vacated by the death of Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is currently a judge in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump was nominated for this post in 2017 as well.

On Saturday, Trump announced at the White House’s Rose Garden, “Today I have the honor to nominate the most zealous of my country and the man who closely holds the law to the Supreme Court.” She has achieved remarkable achievements, is very knowledgeable and is a loyal judge of the Constitution, Judge Amy Connay Barrett. ”

Today, it was my great honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of outstanding achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution: Judge Amy Coney Barrett … pic.twitter.com/l2yezt2UOi – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

After the President’s recommendation, Barrett’s name needs to be approved by the Senate. She lives in the state of Indiana with her husband and their seven children. Defending his move to nominate a judge, with less than 40 days left in the presidential election, Trump said it was his highest and most important duty under the United Nations Constitution.

Trump said, “She is highly qualified for this position and I can tell you this ….. I have seen and I studied and you are very qualified for this job, you will prove to be fantastic.” During this, Justice Barrett said that he is very excited about serving in the Supreme Court.

