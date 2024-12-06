The elected president donald trump continued this Thursday with the appointments of what will be his new cabinet when he returns to office. White House and unveiled one of the most anticipated, the “tsar” of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies, a position that has fallen to the businessman David Sacksformer director of operations of PayPal.

“David will lead the Administration’s policies on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” and will focus on turning USA in the world leader in both areas, reported on its network Social Truth.

He added that his chosen one “will safeguard freedom of expression on the Internet and distance us from the prejudices and censorship of large technology companies,” in addition to working on a legal framework so that the cryptocurrency industry “has the clarity that it has been asking and can prosper” in this country. Sacks, an investor in technology companies, will also lead the President’s Council of Science and Technology Advisors.

Trump also announced the nomination of Paul Atkins as next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECin English), a conservative who advises financial firms and cryptocurrency companies.