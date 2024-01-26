Donald Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll another $83.3 million in damages, equivalent to 76.7 million euros. A jury in New York decided this on Friday, American media report.

A jury had previously found that the former president sexually assaulted Carroll, but because Trump called her a liar, she also sued him for defamation. She had sought “at least $24 million” in damages.

Friday's verdict marks the second time in nine months that a jury has ruled on Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in a fitting room in 1996. In May last year, a jury found that rape had not been proven, but that sexual assault had been proven, and Carroll was already awarded $5 million in damages.

Trump continues to maintain his innocence. He has stated that he will appeal the ruling. Trump appeared in court on Thursday to testify in the defamation case and said that he has “never met this woman” and that he still stands by his previous statements “100 percent.” He previously said, among other things, that Carroll had “lied everything to promote her book.” On Friday, he walked out during the closing arguments of Carroll's attorneys, but later returned to hear the judge's instructions to the jury.

No presidential immunity

This new jury only had to decide how much damages Trump should pay for two statements he made about Carroll when he was president, which would have caused her to suffer major reputational damage. Trump invoked his presidential immunity, but the judge did not agree.

Of the damages imposed, $11 million is intended to pay for a campaign to repair Carroll's reputation and $7.3 million for the emotional damage she has suffered. And Trump must pay the other $65 million because he made the statements about Carroll “maliciously.”

These and other lawsuits pending against Donald Trump could affect his new candidacy for president.

Also read

Trump's first conviction is a new dent in his winning rhetoric