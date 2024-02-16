The New York fraud trial is about the future of Trump's corporate empire. The former US president has to pay $355 million and is also not allowed to run a company in the state for three years.

DFormer US President Donald Trump has been sentenced to pay a fine of more than $350 million (around €325 million) in a fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron announced this on Friday in New York. In addition, Trump is not allowed to run a company in New York state for three years. Trump was accused in the trial of having manipulated the company assets of his “Trump Organization” for years.

