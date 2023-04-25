Former US President Donald Trump remains in the race for the 2024 election and in the middle of his campaign he has made several statements that have generated controversy. Of course, ignoring the trial that is being carried out against him.

In one of these, he assured that he would remove the homeless and drug addicts who populate the country’s cities from the streets.

“Our once great cities have become uninhabitable and unsanitary nightmares, given over to the homeless, the drug addicted, the violent and dangerously deranged”he said in a statement.

According to him, the homeless have no right to turn “every park and sidewalk into a place for them to squat and do drugs,” in addition to pointing out that “Americans shouldn’t have to walk over piles of syringes and trash while walking down a street in a beautiful city”, or that it was.

But this is not all, because in a recent appearance in Florida he decided to attack who will very possibly be his opponent in the elections: the current president of the United States, Joe Biden. Trump used the expression ‘gaga’ to signal that he is crazy.

“He talks tough when he should talk soft and he talks soft when he should talk tough. He doesn’t know what he says. He’s ‘gaga’ and then he comes out on stage walking like that like that”, he expressed in front of the microphones.

Let’s remember that much has been said about Biden’s intention to announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024. In fact, according to The Washington Post I would do it this Tuesday.

The format chosen to make the announcement would be a video, and its release would coincide with the date on which the president announced his winning candidacy for the 2020 presidential elections, reports EFE.

Daisy Contreras

