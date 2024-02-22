Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

Donald Trump is currently being mocked after visiting a restaurant. (Archive photo) © ZUMA Wire/Imago

Donald Trump will certainly not receive any praise from etiquette for this restaurant appearance. This is met with ridicule from numerous commentators.

Palm Beach – Donald Trump is once again vying for attention as the Republican primaries for the 2024 US election are underway and the important Super Tuesday is just around the corner. He caused a stir, for example, with his controversial NATO statements or when he recently publicly compared himself to the late Kremlin critic Navalny. On the other hand, he is less likely to like accusations that, for example, question his mental state. Now a video is circulating that he probably doesn't like as much either. It shows him in the restaurant, apparently with his wife Melania. Instead of delighted comments about the unlikely couple, there's a lot of ridicule.

Donald Trump mocked after visiting a restaurant: “Like a toddler in a restaurant”

The Twitter account Reublicans against Trump shared a video on X that allegedly shows Trump with Melania and another couple at Mar-a-Lago. While his guests are still busy with their menu, Trump is holding a large tablet in his hand. The reactions to the scenes don't take long to arrive.

“He sits on his iPad like a toddler in a restaurant,” mocks one user. Another wonders, “Did his mommy give him the iPad to keep him busy during dinner?” and another jokes, “My toddler does that too when we’re out.” One user is reminded of a bad date she once had to go through: “What 'notices' to me is that the only way Melania could be further away from Donald at this table is if she got in a car and drove away from him ! Reminds me of a bad date I had years ago, I almost wanted to tell him…no need to stop in front of my house, just slow down and I'll jump out.”

Does Trump prefer to sit on his iPad rather than take care of his guests? Some users defend the former US president

But there are also voices that defend the former US president and draw attention to his tablet. Conservative podcaster Doug Billings claims to have recognized what Trump is doing on his iPad: “He's doing what he always does when I see him. He eats dinner at his house in Mar-a-Lago and plays music on his iPad's speakers. He has fun and entertains the guests.”

Almost at the same time, another video from Mar-a-Lago caused a stir. It is shot in such a way that initially only Donald Trump is in the picture. Many users want to see that Trump abruptly pushes away a man outside the frame. However, the person suspected of being affected has now spoken out. The Republican Garret Ventry emphasized on X: “Let me get this straight. That’s me, we were talking and he tapped me on the shoulder.”

In the polls, the current negative publicity does not seem to be hurting the former US president. Polls consistently see Trump clearly ahead of Joe Biden. While he maintained his popularity, an NBC poll found Joe Biden's lowest approval rating of his entire presidency.