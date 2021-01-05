Highlights: Donald Trump may leave the country just before Biden is sworn in as President

It is being told that the outgoing US President Donald Trump is planning to go to Scotland

Trump has not been able to digest this since the election debacle and is constantly raising questions about the results.

Washington

In the US, speculation has intensified that Donald Trump may leave the country just before Joe Biden is sworn in as President on January 20. It is being told that Donald Trump is planning to go to Scotland. Trump has not been able to digest this since the election debacle and is constantly questioning the results. Now the market of speculation has heated up after the news of Trump’s US military aircraft landing in Scotland on 19 January.

Scotland’s Prestwick Airport has been reported to land a US Army Boeing 757 aircraft on 19 January. This passenger plane is sometimes used by trumps. In this way, Donald Trump will reach Scotland just before Biden becomes President. The speculation came at a time when Trump is said to be in the US to announce his re-election in 2024 on the President’s Air Force One aircraft on Biden’s swearing-in day.

A golf resort of Trump in Scotland

NBC News senior journalist Ken Dilnian tweeted, “Trump can announce his election in 2024 on the day of Biden’s oath. In this way, Trump will not attend the swearing-in ceremony and has no plans to call Biden or call him. According to the Scottish newspaper The Herald, every aircraft that Trump trumps has a special call sign. This includes his personal Boeing 757 aircraft.

Scotland’s air traffic controller has received information about a plane with a special US call sign, but it is not yet known which aircraft are arriving. A source at the airport said that just before Biden’s oath, the US military version of the Boeing 757 aircraft was booked. This aircraft is used by the Vice-President of the United States, but often the first lady of America, Melania Trump has been using this aircraft. There is also a golf resort of Trump in Scotland.