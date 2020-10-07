At Sandra Maischberger, John Bolton, ex-security advisor to Donald Trump, speaks about the corona infection of the US President.

Moderator Sandra Maischberger invited Trump’s ex-security advisor John Bolton, among others.

It will be about the extent to which Trump’s corona infection affects the election campaign.

At "Maischberger. The week" Wednesday evening is about climate change, the right to work from home, the increase in the corona numbers – but also about Donald Trumps Election campaign and his Corona infection.

While SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke about the Infection situation will speak in Europe and that in Germany too difficult courses increase again, the Green Party leader Robert Habeck is likely to have questions about how the party is positioning itself a year before the federal election. Recently, “Fridays for Future” activists criticized the party leadership: They did not campaign credibly for climate change.

Ansgar Graw, editor of “European”, Barbara Junge, editor-in-chief of taz as well as actor and moderator Bernhard Hoëcker discuss and comment loudly Maischberger editorial team the “Mobile Work Act” by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil.

Donald Trump: His former security advisor visits Maischberger

Also around Donald Trumps Infection with the Coronavirus* and to what extent this will play a role in the election campaign, it should work. This is John Bolton, Trumps former national Security advisor, guest at Maischberger*. Bolton attracted international attention after he published a book entitled “The Room Where It Happened”. It contains drastic allegations against Trump*, for example that he puts his own interests above those of the country. He is also said to have asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in his re-election in November.

Trump said of the book that it was “a compilation of lies and fabricated stories.” A federal court in Washington had denied the application for an injunction with the Trump* Government wanted to prevent the book from being published shortly before publication because of the secret information it contained. According to the US government Bolton not go through the mandatory White House clearance path.

Donald Trump as a topic at Maischberger: The program can be seen here

