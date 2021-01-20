The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, left the White House this Wednesday hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president of the country to move to the state of Florida, where he will have his own farewell act at the Air Force Base Andrews.

At 10.14 Argentine time, Trump boarded the Air Force One helicopter with his wife, Melania Trump, without ever crossing paths with the new president.

Dressed in black, the hitherto presidential couple had their red carpet upon leaving the complex and, after greeting the White House staff, boarded the aircraft that will take them to Florida.

According to the information collected by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, the White House invited people close to Trump to attend the ceremony, of which few details emerged. Biden will be sworn in at 12 local time, 14 Argentina.

Unlike other inaugurations, Trump had already announced that he would not attend his successor’s and did not plan to have any meeting with him, after having repeatedly denounced fraud as a result of his defeat in the elections.

Despite this, the outgoing president assured in a video that “pray” for the Biden Executive to “succeed” in “keeping America safe and prosperous,” while rejecting the attack on the Capitol carried out by dozens of his supporters on January 6.

Donald Trump and Melania leave the White House and board the helicopter for Florida. AP Photo

The assault took place during the vote in Congress to certify Biden’s victory in the presidential elections, something that took place after a postponement of several hours.

Trump, who promised an “orderly” transition, will be subjected to a second impeachment – the first president in the country’s history to be subjected to two impeachments – for “inciting insurrection.”

On the road, the helicopter that transports Donald Trump. AP Photo

For now, the Democrat will be sworn in as the 46th president this Wednesday amid a pandemic that has already claimed 400,000 deaths in the country and caused an economic crisis unprecedented in decades. Added to this already dramatic situation is a transition bombarded by the outgoing president who has not yet admitted defeat.

About 25,000 members of the National GuardThousands of police officers and agents from various security forces are deployed in downtown Washington, which is fenced off and blocked as a militarized zone divided into a red and a green sector, according to restrictions. Cement blocks, checkpoints, armor, barbed wire and camouflaged uniforms replaced the traditional dances and festivities of several days that usually mark the change of government.

