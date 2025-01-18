If there were few things missing from the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, with just a few hours left before his second inauguration, he has crossed one more off the list. The Republican has announced the launch of your own cryptocurrency named after him and has unleashed a buying frenzy that increased its global valuation to several billion dollars in a matter of hours.

The presentation of this “meme currency” was made through its social network, Truth Social, and X, formerly Twitter. This type of cryptocurrency aims to capitalize on popular enthusiasm around a persona movement or a viral phenomenon on the Internet.

These crypto assets They have no economic or transactional utility and is often considered a purely speculative asset. “This Trump meme celebrates a leader who never gives up, no matter the situation,” explains the project’s official website, referring to the failed assassination attempt on the Republican candidate last July.

In the hours after ‘Trump’ was released, the crypto community questioned the legitimacy of this new asset and his connection with the next head of the White House and some feared a scam, as has happened in the world of “meme coins.”









However, the fact that the ads were published on the Republican’s official accounts and that one of the companies behind the project, CIC Digital LLC, had already been used by Donald Trump to sell NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens, digital assets) ended up reassuring the market.

This was followed by an increase in the value of the digital currency, which brought the total capitalization of units in circulation to almost 6 billion dollars.

Neither Trump nor the company behind the launch, Fight Fight Fight LLC, have commented on the possible profits that the operation will generate for its creators.