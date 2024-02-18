Former US President Donald Trump launched his own brand of gold sneakers; the $399 limited edition collection sold out in a matter of hours. This was stated on February 18 on one of the entrepreneur’s websites.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” the businessman said at an event in Philadelphia, where he presented the shoes, clarifies The Guardian.

The shiny gold high-tops with the American flag on the heel are sold under the name Never Surrender High-Tops. They also sell Victory47 cologne and perfume under the Trump brand for $99 per bottle.

Trump unveiled the sneaker collection on Feb. 17, a day after a New York judge ordered him to pay $354.9 million in fines for inflating his net worth to defraud creditors.

The shoes sold out in a matter of hours. At the same time, only three pairs of sneakers were available to one buyer.

Earlier, on February 17, The Hill newspaper admitted that Trump could lose from 16 to 19% of his net worth due to the loss of two courts, the total amount of fines for which had already reached $438.1 million. At the same time, the total amount of payments could increase to $500 million.

The verdict in the case of fraud in the valuation of assets of the Trump Organization became known on February 16. Trump was ordered to pay about $355 million. Judge Arthur Engoron also banned the former president from working as an employee or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.

In turn, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba called the New York court's decision “a clear injustice – plain and simple” and a “witch hunt.”

Trump currently faces 91 charges across four criminal cases.